Construction begins for extended stay hotel in Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — Construction has officially started for the new $15.5 million-dollar Towne Place Suites by Marriott in Ironton.

The hotel will have the “Extended Stay” Marriott branding, making it the only extended stay hotel in the Tri-State.

Extended Stay is defined as 3 nights or more.

All 109 rooms will feature a stove top burner, large size refrigerator, dish washer, and sink.

Michael B. Holtz of MPH Hotels says the hotel will bring 35 permanent jobs to the area; 25 of those jobs will be full time jobs. Among the positions will be housekeeping, general manager, sales director, front office manager, front office staff, maintenance, utility workers, and breakfast servers.

The project is scheduled to be completed by December of 2020. Holtz says plans are to hire a general manager about 3 months before the hotel opens.

A quick fun fact about the shape of the building, due to the land where it’s being built, the hotel will be shaped like the letter “I.”

According to Holtz, he average price for a stay will be anywhere from $129 dollars to $149 dollars per night.