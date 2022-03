NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Drivers should expect delays on I-64 near Nitro.

West Virginia 511 says construction has the eastbound lanes of I-64 down to one lane beginning at the 44-mile marker and the westbound lanes down to one lane beginning at the 46-mile marker.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the construction is part of the project to replace the bridge in Nitro.