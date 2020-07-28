Construction closing fishing area below WV dam

HINTON, WV (WOWK) — The area immediately below Bluestone Dam in Hinton, West Virginia will be closed to the public.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the closure beginning Friday, July 31, 2020, is for safety reasons due to construction.
Officials say the area being closed extends 300 feet below the weir in the water at the foot of the stilling basin downriver from the dam.
The access road to the handicap-accessible fishing pier and the fishing pier will also be closed on the west side of the New River, as construction crews will begin to work in that area, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The walking path along the east side of the New River in Bellepoint Park will also be closed due to the construction.
