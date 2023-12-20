BOYD/GREENUP COUNTIES, KY (WOWK) – A groundbreaking ceremony welcomed a brand new industrial facility in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Mi-De-Con is an industrial construction company, and their newest location will be on eight acres of land just north of Technology Drive and West of North Commerce Drive in Eastern Kentucky. This means the property will be on both Greenup and Boyd county land.

The project is a major economic development, and officials say it shows the good of what can come when counties work together. Because the land serves FIVECO, five different counties had to work together to get the groundbreaking started.

“Fire, police and ambulance, those are as important as any other part of infrastructure. So, when you have all of these things in place – and that’s our goal, is to make sure we get those all across those infrastructure pieces in place all across the county. Then corporations will say ‘yes.’ They won’t say ‘no.’ We’re trying to eliminate any ‘no’ that a company may have,” said Bobby Hall, Greenup County judge executive.

Representatives with Greenup and Boyd counties say this new development is making their goal for the year of “progress for our people” a reality. The Mi-De-Con company is based in Ironton.