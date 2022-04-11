CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The multi-million dollar reconstruction project on MacCorkle Avenue will begin Monday night and is expected to cause some traffic delays.

Crews will be working from 33rd to 40th street.

The project will include installing new drainage systems, roadway lighting and signals. There will also be repairs to sidewalks, median islands and curbs.

During phase one, two lanes will be open – both northbound and southbound – while the median and turn lanes are removed and reconstructed.

Some drivers in the area say they’re planning alternate routes around the construction, and business owners say – although an inconvenience – they’re not too concerned.

“Most people survived COVID-19 as far as business-wise – especially in Kanawha City. This has to hurt because people are starting to buy again and this makes it a lot harder. But you never can tell; people are resilient,” said Lanny Lanyi, the owner of Lanny Golf.

Melanie Fisher, the owner of Syrra Salon, says this roadwork is long overdue. “I think it’s a really good thing. People have been complaining for years about how horrible the road is. As far as making people late, I was really concerned about it until I heard that most of the construction will be done in the evening,” she explained.

Once the first installment is complete, crews will begin reconstruction from 40th street to 58th street.