NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Construction is expected to begin at the start of 2023 on a new campus for schools in the Richwood area of Nicholas County. The schools are being rebuilt because of flooding in 2016.

Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick tells 13 News that the Nicholas County Board of Education Monday night unanimously accepted the base bid of $42.5 million for the Cherry River Campus. It includes Richwood High School, Richwood Middle School and the renovations that are needed for Cherry River Elementary.

Unanimously approved was the design for the Glade Creek Campus that will be built in the former Glade Creek Business Park. As a part of that project, Summersville Middle School, Nicholas County High School and the Nicholas County Career Center will be housed under one roof but will be designated as separate schools.

Dr. Burge-Tetrick says that the Glade Creek project will go out for bid in March, and says construction is expected to start in May.

She says that both projects were downsized to minimum standards due to the costs of the project.

Across the state of West Virginia, 23 people died as a result of the floodwaters, but no deaths were reported in Nicholas County.