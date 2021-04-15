Construction project to close I-64 lanes near overpass

Drivers in the Huntington area are urged to be cautious on I-64 at the Miller Road overpass bridge due to lane closures Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in the Huntington area are urged to be cautious on I-64 at the Miller Road overpass bridge due to lane closures Friday and Saturday.

Officials say the closures near mile-marker 9 are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17 to accommodate the installation of piling. The installation is part of an ongoing replacement contract for the overpass structure.

Drivers should use caution, but avoid the area if possible.