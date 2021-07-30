Construction project to close KY road, cause delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says U.S. 60 east, or Main Street, in downtown Grayson will be temporarily closed for two days for storm drain construction. The closure begins at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. through mid to late afternoon on Aug. 3.

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Drivers in Grayson, Kentucky, may have to plan for detours if a temporary, planned road closure affects their normal commute.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says U.S. 60 east, or Main Street, in downtown Grayson will be temporarily closed for two days for storm drain construction. The closure begins at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.

The cabinet says the project is part of their $6 million Carol Malone Boulevard, or KY 7/KY 1) widening project.

As part of the closure, barricades will be placed across the highway and the detour route will be marked.

Those who need to detour can take the following routes:

Westbound U.S. 60 traffic will turn right onto KY 3297, (Robert and Mary Street) continue north to Third Street, then turn left onto Third Street to Carol Malone Boulevard (KY 7/KY 1). Turn left (south) on Carol Malone to return to U.S. 60 west.

Eastbound US 60 traffic will turn left onto Carol Malone Boulevard, turn right on Third Street, then right onto KY 3297 (Robert and Mary Street) to return to U.S. 60 east.

Truck traffic and larger commercial vehicles should seek alternate routes.

Carol Malone Boulevard traffic needing access to U.S. 60 east will be directed to Third Street to follow the detour.

The cabinet says due to the detour traffic, KY 3297 and connecting routes could become congested and delays are likely. Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

Officials say the detour will remain in effect until Tuesday, Aug. 3 and crews will be working overnight Monday to ensure the construction is completed on time. According to the cabinet, crews are expected to finish around mid to late afternoon Tuesday and traffic flow should return to normal once they finish.

The construction will involve the installation of an 18-inch storm drain under U.S. 60 and reconnecting downtown manholes at the U.S. 60-Carol Malone Blvd. intersection.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the project to widen Carol Malone Boulevard began in April. The 1.5-mile work zone follows the four-lane highway from Academic Parkway to the Little Sandy River bridge. Once complete, the area will have wider travel lanes, improved turning lanes and other upgrades to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

For the widening project, traffic has been shifted to a three-lane configuration with one lane in each direction plus a center turn lane and the speed limit has been reduced to 25 miles per hour. The construction project is expected to continue through the summer of 2022.