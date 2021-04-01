Construction to close Charleston roadway until June 11

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – City of Charleston officials say work will begin to fix retaining walls along Barlow Drive on Monday, April 5.

Barlow Drive will be closed to all through traffic from Twilight Drive to Young’s Industrial Park. A detour will be provided via Greenbrier Street to Keystone Drive.

The detour for the Barlow Drive road closure in Charleston will go from Keystone Drive to Greenbrier Street.

The temporary closure is expected to last through Friday, June 11.