HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers.

According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

City officials say the project is expected to be completed within 180 days, and during that time, the section of 860 to 888 Memorial Park Drive will be accessible to residents only. The city says those residents will need to enter and exit the area through the Arthur Street and Westview Avenue intersection.

The city says RK Construction will begin work on the repair on Monday, Dec. 19 if weather permits.