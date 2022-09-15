PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – I-64 construction will cause some traffic weekend traffic changes.
According to construction crews and city officials, the westbound on-ramp at the I-64 Exit 44 at the St. Albans Interchange will close at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 and remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Crews say the closure is to allow for work on the overpass bridge.
Officials say through the closure, traffic will be rerouted on to I-64 toward Exit 45 at the Nitro Interchange off-ramp. Drivers will then exit I-64 and head north on WV Route 25 and then go back onto the I-64 westbound ramp at the Nitro interchange.