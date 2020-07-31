‘Continued uncertainty’ prompts Cabell County Library Gala cancelation

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 2020 Cabell County Public Library Gala recently became the latest event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, the Cabell County Public Library Board decided to cancel the gala originally scheduled for March, but wanted to reschedule. However, the “continuing uncertainty” about the virus has not made rescheduling the event possible.

“We appreciate the support we have received from the community and beyond in our efforts to build a new library in Barboursville and we have asked all who have donated to leave their tax-deductable donation in place so that it can be applied to that important project,” the statement said.

Donors who want refunds must notify the board by Aug. 25.

