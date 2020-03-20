Continuing addiction recovery during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Recovery Point is taking extra precautions during COVID-19 to try and keep recovering addicts safe and on the right track.

A day-to-day routine is critical for those with substance abuse disorder. But, the virus has left many with a sense of uncertainty.

Because of social distancing, Recovery Point has had to limit its staffing – which means face-to-face with clients during the recovery process has been canceled.

Fran Gray, program director at Recovery Point Charleston, explained how this change in routine does have an effect on those with substance abuse disorder.

“Typically, people around here do a 12 step program and those 12 step programs are all about social interaction. So, I know a lot of local AA meetings have closed right now and they’re offering it a different way. That peer support is so important but these are necessary precautions.” said Gray.

Like many businesses across the nation, virtual meetings are being used to try and keep everyone safe and in a somewhat normal routine.

“Of course face-to-face is always the best way to go with it, but this is a good substitute for right now. With social distancing, they have been doing video meetings with everyone in the community.” Gray exclaimed.

In the midst of the lack of routine surrounding coronavirus, it can be a trigger to some going through recovery. In this “new normal” many addiction recovery centers are closing their doors to visitors, but not to those needing the help.

