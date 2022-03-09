HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Gunfire in neighborhoods is causing concern for people just trying to live their lives.

Police are still trying to track down those involved in two cases of several shots fired which put innocent people in harm’s way.

Reports show there have been other calls from concerned citizens. According to the Huntington Police Department’s reports, in just the past week there have been three reports of wanton endangerment with firearms and two of people shooting guns within city limits.

13 News reported on two of those incidents: the first occurred Friday when two homes in Huntington were hit by gunfire. 40 spent casings were found and a dog was injured in that case. While two were arrested then, police are still looking for a car in connection with the crime.

Then, Saturday reports of shots fired in another neighborhood resulted in the SWAT team being called out.

One man was arrested in that case, and police are still looking for the people in the car also involved in that call.

People in the community, like Rebecca Justice, who says a shooting happened above her home months back, say it’s unsettling.

“I was asleep, my daughter and I woke up to gunshots. And then after I called the police, I opened the door and everything was blocked off and the guy was laying right here and he, I guess died instantly. It’s scary, you know what I’m saying. I have a 14-year-old daughter, I mean you never know what’s going to happen again or if we’re gonna be outside,” Justice says.

Some people tell 13 News it seems like reports like these are becoming the norm for the area.

“I think it is happening a lot more frequently. I know there’s a lot of drug use on the upswing and I think it’s frightening quite frankly,” says Mary Gullett, who works in the Huntington area. “Something needs to be done about it, I don’t know what exactly.”

13 News reached out to the Huntington Police Department to speak with them about whether this violence is on the uptick — but they were unable to speak with us Wednesday.