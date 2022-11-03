CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Clay County Superintendent, Joe Paxton, had his contract terminated, according to Assistant Superintendent Joan Haynie.

Haynie says Paxton’s three-year contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023, and there is no word on why the move was made.

Haynie says the Board will appoint an interim Superintendent and then begin the search for a full-time replacement.

Before becoming superintendent, Paxton was the Assistant Superintendent and the principal of H. E. White Elementary and Clay County School Middle School.