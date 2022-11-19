HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism.

Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.”

Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside the Cabell County Courthouse on the corner of 4th Avenue and 8th Street.

Cabell County 911 said someone called in about the protest around 11:50 a.m. Cabell dispatchers said Huntington Police Department told them protestors cleared the scene around 4:20 p.m.

Mike Pushkin (D), West Virginia State Delegate and Chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party, made a Twitter post condemning the actions of the protestors in Huntington.