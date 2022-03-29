IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — YouTuber Chille DeCastro was arrested in Ironton just minutes ago, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

They say he was arrested at 5:05 p.m. and is currently being held at the Lawrence County Jail.

DeCastro, who claims to fight police corruption, has been in Ironton for several days.

Yesterday, Mar. 28, 2022, a large group of residents counter-protested DeCastro’s presence in a “Back the Blue Rally.”

On a YouTube video, DeCastro was ordered by police to leave a building but refused to do so.

He was then taken into custody.

This is a developing story and we will update this article when new information becomes available.