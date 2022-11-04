CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A huge legal controversy has erupted over a political campaign ad in West Virginia.

This comes just four days before Election Day. But, you have to wonder if this complaint is too late in the process. After all, thousands of people have already voted early in-person or by absentee ballot.

State Senator Ron Stollings, a Boone County Democrat, is the incumbent is the District 7 State Senate seat. The district includes parts of Boone, Logan, Lincoln and Kanawha counties. Stollings is being challenged by the former U.S. Attorney, Republican Mike Stuart.

In the issue at hand, a Stuart campaign ad shows him standing with West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead, which critics say could be interpreted as Armstead’s endorsement of Stuart. But, judges and justices are not allowed to endorse any political candidate.

“Stuarts’s use of Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead in his ad, is not only illegal, but it’s also highly unethical and greatly risks the integrity of the West Virginia Supreme Court,” said State Sen. Ron Stollings.

For his part Mike Stuart disagreed saying, “No, it’s a non-story by a desperate career liberal politician. I have thousands of pictures with lots of people.”

But we also reached out to Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead who cited the State Code of Judicial Conduct saying, “I am not permitted to, and am not, publicly endorsing any candidate, in any race.”

Justice Armstead says he has asked Stuart to remove the photo. WOWK 13 News has reached out to Stuart to see if he will comply with Armstead’s request to remove the photo, but we have not heard back as of publication time. We will update this article upon receiving Stuart’s response.