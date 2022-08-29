CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Logan County man has been sentenced for failing to update his sex offender registration.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, James Robert McKinney, 37, of Logan will spend the next year and nine months in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

McKinney was convicted in September 2012 of three counts of third-degree sexual assault in Doddridge County. As part of his conviction, he was required through the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) to register as a sex offender, the DOJ says.

As part of SORNA, sex offenders are required to register with the state’s sex offender registry when they move addresses. The DOJ says that McKinney admitted that he moved to Belpre, Ohio, in August 2020 and did not register the out-of-state move with West Virginia’s registry or register in Ohio. He was arrested in April 2021 after being found living in Ohio.

According to the DOJ, McKinney was on parole for his convictions in Doddridge County when he moved. Officials also say he has two prior convictions in the Mountain State for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

The DOJ says McKinney will serve his sentence consecutively with a sentence imposed after his parole was revoked.