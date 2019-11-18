Conviction upheld for child abuser serving lengthy sentence

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man serving a lengthy sentence for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl nearly nine years before his trial.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports the court unanimously ruled last week that there’s no need to throw out Douglas M. Neumeyer’s conviction or sentence. The 51-year-old Neumeyer is serving 65 to 210 years, with no parole possible until a hearing set for the year 2081.

The victim said Neumeyer touched her sexually in a church parking lot. Neumeyer argued that prosecutors should have provided the defense with medical records and text messages.

The court denied his rights were violated, saying the medical records were available for review, and that the defense wasn’t entitled to texts that weren’t used at trial.