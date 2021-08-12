Cooling centers open in Charleston due to heatwave

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Charleston says it will open cooling centers around the community in response to rising temperatures and heat advisories in the area.

Centers will offer air-conditioned shelter and cold water. A list of cooling centers is below.

Roosevelt Neighborhood Center —502 Ruffner Avenue, Charleston, WV 25311—Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m

—502 Ruffner Avenue, Charleston, WV 25311—Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center —314 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301—Open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

—314 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301—Open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. North Charleston Community Center —2009 7th Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387—Open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

—2009 7th Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387—Open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Kanawha City Community Center—3511 Venable Avenue, Charleston WV, 25304—Open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.