Cooling centers open in Charleston due to heatwave

September 04 2021 03:30 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Charleston says it will open cooling centers around the community in response to rising temperatures and heat advisories in the area.

Centers will offer air-conditioned shelter and cold water. A list of cooling centers is below.

  • Roosevelt Neighborhood Center—502 Ruffner Avenue, Charleston, WV 25311—Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center—314 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301—Open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • North Charleston Community Center—2009 7th Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387—Open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Kanawha City Community Center—3511 Venable Avenue, Charleston WV, 25304—Open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

