(WOWK) – The weather is expected to get hot in the next few days, with our StormTracker 13 team anticipating that an excessive heat warning will be issued for Thursday. This is the highest level of heat alert that the National Weather Service will issue.

Excessive heat alerts are issued when the heat index reaches certain criteria and NWS offices in Ohio and West Virginia currently think the heat index could reach as high as 110 degrees in some areas Thursday afternoon.

Some communities in our region will be opening cooling centers for the public to come in and cool down to beat the heat.

This includes:

Cabell County:

Cabell County Public Library. For a full list of branch locations, click here. During operating hours



Kanawha County:

Centralized Assessment Office at 1015 Smith Street in Charleston 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday

Kanawha City Community Center at 3511 Venable Avenue in Charleston 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

Manna Meal at 1105 Quarrier Street in Charleston 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 314 Donnally Street in Charleston 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

North Charleston Community Center at 2009 7th Avenue in Charleston 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

Roosevelt Community Center at 502 Ruffner Avenue in Charleston 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

St. Albans Hansford Center at 500 Washington Street in St. Albans 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday

Marmet Community Center at 8515 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday



Scioto County

Salvation Army at 1001 9th Street in Portsmouth 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday



If you know of a cooling center opening in your community, contact us here.