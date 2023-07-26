CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With temperatures expected to climb to some of the hottest temperatures of the summer.

With temperatures and humidity high, organizations are looking to help their communities find a way to beat the heat.

Here is a list of local cooling centers throughout the Tri-State.

Huntington The Cabell County Public Library at 455 9th Street in Huntington is serving as a cooling center from Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 29 during their open hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.-Fri. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Along with air conditioning the library will be offering water and popsicles, as well as “a ton of books to keep you occupied while you chill out.”

Portsmouth Scioto County Emergency Management officials say the lobby of the Salvation Army at 1001 9th Street in Portsmouth will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon.

Ironton First Baptist Church is opening their fellowship hall at 304 S 5th Street in Ironton as a cooling station Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials say anyone is welcome and water and popsicles will be available. The Brigg’s Lawrence County Public Library at 321 S. 4th Street in Ironton will have a cooling station open Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water and popsicles will be available.



WOWK 13 News will be updating this article as we learn about more cooling centers throughout the area. If you know of a cooling center in your area, send us a news tip here on our website.