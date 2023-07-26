CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With temperatures expected to climb to some of the hottest temperatures of the summer.
With temperatures and humidity high, organizations are looking to help their communities find a way to beat the heat.
Here is a list of local cooling centers throughout the Tri-State.
- Huntington
- The Cabell County Public Library at 455 9th Street in Huntington is serving as a cooling center from Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 29 during their open hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.-Fri. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Along with air conditioning the library will be offering water and popsicles, as well as “a ton of books to keep you occupied while you chill out.”
- Portsmouth
- Scioto County Emergency Management officials say the lobby of the Salvation Army at 1001 9th Street in Portsmouth will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon.
- Ironton
- First Baptist Church is opening their fellowship hall at 304 S 5th Street in Ironton as a cooling station Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials say anyone is welcome and water and popsicles will be available.
- The Brigg’s Lawrence County Public Library at 321 S. 4th Street in Ironton will have a cooling station open Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water and popsicles will be available.
WOWK 13 News will be updating this article as we learn about more cooling centers throughout the area. If you know of a cooling center in your area, send us a news tip here on our website.