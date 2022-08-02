KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Following the severe storms that caused devastating flooding in parts of eastern Kentucky, communities are just in the first steps of cleaning up, many people remain displaced from their homes and some residents are still missing.

While Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says there will be only an isolated threat of rain in the next few days, the possibility of extreme heat is a concern, especially for those without power, senior citizens and other vulnerable individuals. According to the governor’s office, the heat index is expected to peak near, or even above 100 degrees in some areas of eastern Kentucky.

To help residents find relief from the heat, eight cooling stations are being set up across the counties hit hard by the storms and flooding.

These include:

Breathitt County – Breathitt Library located at 1024 College Ave. in Lost Creek

Floyd County – Floyd Community Center located at 7199 KY-80 in Langley

Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center located at 232 Preston Street in Paintsville

Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex located at 450 Kenny Champion Loop in Leburn

Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School located at 435 Cougar Drive in Whitesburg

Perry County – Perry County Community Center located at 354 Perry Park in Hazard

Pike County – Valley Elementary School located at 162 Douglas Parkway in Pikeville

Wolfe County – Senior Center located at 76 Marion Street in Campton

The governor is encouraging anyone who needs to get themselves or their vulnerable loved ones out of the heat to go to one of these locations.

Federal funding is available to impacted residents in Floyd, Pike, Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties. To apply for assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov.

FEMA Mobile Registration Centers have also been set up from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following locations:

Breathitt County – 421 Jett Drive in Jackson

Clay County – Clay Community Center located at 311 Highway 638 in Manchester

Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex located at 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765 in Leburn

Letcher County – Letcher County Recreation Center located at 1505 Jenkins Road in Whitesburg

Perry County – Hazard Community and Technical College located at 1 Community College Drive in Hazard

According to the governor’s office, those applying will need to have critical information readily available including a current phone number where you can be contacted, your address at the time of the flooding and the address where you are currently staying, your Social Security Number, a general list of losses and damage, banking information if you choose to use direct deposit, and if you are insured, have the policy number or the agent and/or company’s name.

There are also 11 emergency shelters active for those who are displaced. Beshear’s office says the shelters are currently assisting 429 people. A full list of locations is available on the Flood Resources page on the governor’s website.

Displaced Kentuckians are also being sheltered at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Paintsville State Park Campground, Pine Mountain State Resort Park and Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park.