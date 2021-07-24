Coonskin Park golf course has plans for renovations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission plans a six to seven million overhaul of the Coonskin Park golf course and clubhouse.

“The golf course really took a heavy hit during the flood. They’ve tried the best they could to try to replace all of the wells and pumps and things they need to water the greens and fairways. It’s been difficult because of the flooding,” said Ben Salango, Kanawha County Commission.

“I’d like to get the 18 holes back and fix the back nine,” said Dustaen Seese, Coonskin Park Golfer.

Plans include redesigning the front nine holes of the course and redeveloping the back nine. The clubhouse will also be renovated featuring new carpeting, paint, and a sound system.

With the limited golf courses here in West Virginia, golfers are very excited for the new additions coming to this one.

“Super excited. I don’t know, but I mean I’m really excited. This is about the only place I golf at anymore,” said Daniel Fields, Coonskin Park Golfer.

The project will also add a new putting green.

I think it’s great, being from Clay County, this is the closest golf course to where I live. They closed down Sandy Brae, Shawnee, so it’d be great if they put a bunch of money into it. Daniel Fields, Coonskin Park Golfer

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!