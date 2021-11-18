Coonskin Park lights to shine brightly soon!

Christmas Tree decorated with Christmas decorations with a narrow depth of field. The out of focus background creates boken light patterns. This image makes you think of the Holiday Season and Winter. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The holiday lights will start shining at Coonskin Park the day after Thanksgiving.

A press release from Kanawha County Parks and Recreation says that the lights will open for the season at Coonskin on Friday November 26. The park will be lit up from 5:30-9:30 p.m..

The annual tree lighting ceremony will happen Wednesday December 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Coonskin Park Clubhouse.