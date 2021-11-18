Coonskin Park lights to shine brightly soon!

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The holiday lights will start shining at Coonskin Park the day after Thanksgiving.
A press release from Kanawha County Parks and Recreation says that the lights will open for the season at Coonskin on Friday November 26. The park will be lit up from 5:30-9:30 p.m..
The annual tree lighting ceremony will happen Wednesday December 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Coonskin Park Clubhouse.
