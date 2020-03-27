Coronavirus cases in West Virginia Friday, total jumps to 96

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More coronavirus cases are popping up in the Mountain State, with a new report released Friday evening showing 96 confirmations.

This is a jump from 76 yesterday.

New cases were identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Mason, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam, and Raleigh counties.

As of Friday at 7:30 p.m., 2,427 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 96 positive, 2,331 negative and 6 tests pending.

The state breakdown of cases by county is nine individuals from Berkeley County, one from Greenbrier County, one from Hancock County, four from Harrison County, six from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 17 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, three from Marion County, three from Marshall County, three from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 23 from Monongalia County (see below), six from Ohio County, one from Pleasants County, one from Preston County, three from Putnam County, three from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County, and two from Wood County.