Coronavirus disrupts travel plans across the nation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of the most immediate impacts of the growing Coronavirus problem in the US is travel and tourism.

Chances are, you may have already changed your spring break vacation plans with or without the kids – or you’re wondering how to plan a vacation this summer.

And what if you already bought tickets – can you get your money back?

If you’re a frequent flyer, car renter, or hotel club member – you’re probably hearing a lot of words of reassurance from CEOs of big travel companies.

Ted Lawson of National Travel Inc. in Charleston says, “At the least they should be able to get credit for a future travel, and if they can’t get that, many of them are getting cash refunds, just on their deposits, ‘cause normally what you do with travel is you make a deposit, and then about 30 to 45 days before that’s when your full payment is due.”

On the other hand, there are some amazing deals out there right now. Airlines especially are scrambling to fill canceled, empty seats. American Airlines, for example, is offering flights out of its Dallas Hub for half the normal price or less. And many Americans are apparently willing to take a risk for a great deal.

However, advisors also say part of their job is to educate their clients on the dangers of traveling during the pandemic. Brienna Stamper of Fairytale Dream Vacations says, ” our job is to make sure our client knows what they’re doing with their investment, because a vacation is an investment, and so if they do not feel safe or comfortable doing that, obviously we are helping them make arrangments.”

Many travel agencies say that it could take years for them to recover from the effects of the Coronavirus.