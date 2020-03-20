Coronavirus hotline now available in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County residents now have a new resource at the palm of their hands amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department opened up a hotline system for people to call if they have any questions about the coronavirus.

“Social media these days, there’s so much information being put out,” said Cindy West, a volunteer helping out with the coronavirus hotline. “A place like this, we know that the information we’re giving is coming from the CDC guidelines [and] the [West Virginia] State Health Department.”

As of the morning of Friday, March 20, 2020, the hotline had already received 100 calls from the public and from business owners trying to figure out whether they can stay open to customers. Phone operators tell us callers have been asking a lot about testing.

“We want be responsive to any questions and concerns,” said Elizabeth Adkins, the Public Information Officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “Our operators have a list of criteria that they can review with that person [should they need to be tested].”

As of now, the hotline will be available until it’s no longer needed. You can call them Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at (304) 526-6544.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories