Coronavirus impacts on West Virginia Tourism

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Late this afternoon Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he is advising indoor sporting events to eliminate spectators to cut down on the risk of spreading the Covid-19 Virus. In the Mountain State, there are no confirmed cases reported yet, but some businesses are already starting to see a tourism impact from that risk.

Major entertainment acts and sporting events are set to take place in Charleston and Huntington in the coming weeks. There are no significant cancelations by people worried about crowds, yet, but the City of Charleston is already seeing the impacts of the coronavirus on tourism dollars.

“One local hotel reported this morning that they lost about $100,000 in revenue yesterday from cancelations so right now that’s the big impact for us from coronavirus is cancelation from people to charleston and that is happening all over the country,” says Tim Brady, the president and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

He also says they are in the clear right now with event attendance but are diligently monitoring the situation with the Covid 19 virus, “it’s a rapidly evolving situation right now nothing has been canceled everything is a go.”

That includes the West Virginia boys and girls high school basketball tournaments that are set to start this week. The tournament brings in roughly $10 million to the city every year and accounts for roughly 35-40% of the WVSSAC’s yearly revenue.

“We are working with the department of education and the DHHR as well as the governor’s office so they are doing all of the monitoring and everything … I check in with the state superintendent every day just to get clarification ‘hey are we still all a go? are there any issues?’ just so if we have any we can make some adjustments,” says Bernie Dolan, WVSSAC Executive Director.

If you take a trip down I-64 to Huntington and you can find similar events lined up with similar precautions.

“This is a serious decision obviously we want to do anything we can to prevent any harm but at the same time there’s economic consequences for these decisions that’s why you consult the experts that’s why you move carefully at this part,” says Bill Bissett, the President of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

As a part of those precautions, Wednesday morning Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce are hosting an informational seminar to answer questions related to the potential impacts of the coronavirus. The event is in the Sister Celeste Auditorium at the St. Mary’s Highlawn Building starting at 8:30 am.

