Coronavirus in Kentucky: Free COVID-19 testing in Ashland

Dr. Lauren Miller, left, and Dr. Micah Moore look over notes at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru coronavirus testing at Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The nurses and doctors can test for COVID-19, but also treat flu and allergy symptoms. “It’s a full medical appointment from the comfort of your own car,” Miller said. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP)

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is coming to Boyd County. It’s happening on Tuesday, May 5, 2020; Wednesday, May 6, 2020; and on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the ACTC Technology Drive Campus located at 902 Technology Drive from 8:30 am until 5:30 pm.

The testing is not just for symptomatic individuals. It is open to all Kentuckians who want a coronavirus test.

Signing up is relatively simple. You’ll have to go to this website, where a virtual assistant will guide you through the process. If you are currently experiencing symptoms, the virtual assistant will give you resources to follow. If you are not experiencing symptoms, you will go through some prompts and fill out information before setting up your appointment.

Officials say they hope to be able to test anywhere from 300 to 330 people per day.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories