Coronavirus in Kentucky: Free COVID-19 testing in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is coming to Boyd County. It’s happening on Tuesday, May 5, 2020; Wednesday, May 6, 2020; and on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the ACTC Technology Drive Campus located at 902 Technology Drive from 8:30 am until 5:30 pm.
The testing is not just for symptomatic individuals. It is open to all Kentuckians who want a coronavirus test.
Signing up is relatively simple. You’ll have to go to this website, where a virtual assistant will guide you through the process. If you are currently experiencing symptoms, the virtual assistant will give you resources to follow. If you are not experiencing symptoms, you will go through some prompts and fill out information before setting up your appointment.
Officials say they hope to be able to test anywhere from 300 to 330 people per day.
