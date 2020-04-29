Coronavirus in Ohio: Scioto County reports eighth case of COVID-19

Atomic-level structure of the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19. Credit: McLellan Lab, University of Texas at Austin

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting another case of COVID-19 in the county. They also say another resident of the same household is being considered a probable case, but has not yet been confirmed positive for the virus.

The departments say this brings Scioto County’s total to eight confirmed positive cases, with four of those patients already recovered. The age range for positive cases in the county has been reported as 19-53, with six female patients and two male patients.

The health departments are asking residents to refrain from calling regarding the case as they continue their disease investigation into contact tracing and notify individuals.

The health department says its infectious disease staff is continuing to follow the established contact tracing guidelines, as well as conducting daily wellness checks on those who are self-isolated.

