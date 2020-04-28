Coronavirus in Ohio: Vinton County reports first positive COVID-19 cases

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH)– Seven weeks after Ohio’s first positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, Vinton County is now reporting its first cases of the virus.

A notable standout among the outbreak, the Vinton County Health Department made the announcement over the weekend saying “both individuals were contacts of a positive out of county case.”

For two weeks Vinton County was the only county of Ohio’s 88 without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

As of Monday there are now three confirmed cases of the virus in Vinton County, according to the county health department.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories