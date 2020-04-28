Coronavirus in West Virginia: 46 days straight on the front lines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are working day after day to keep us safe. Monica Mason with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is one of these front line heroes.

“Today is day 46. We’ve been working basically nonstop for these last 46 days,” says Mason. “We’re here to help our community and make sure our community stays safe and that’s what keeps us going every day,” Mason says. “I have three teenage daughters. They always ask me where I’ve been, what I’ve been doing.”

The mother of three hasn’t spent a full day at home with her family in over a month and she says when she does get home, “Their first words are usually ‘Mom please go take a shower.'”

Working with medical staff as they run tests and consulting with concerned citizens, Mason truly hasn’t stopped. Just like for many of us, she says it helps to know this is all, only temporary. Her children are staying at home while their mom stands on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“They have been concerned, but our children are pretty resilient…with a military career in my husband, they’re used to a lot of changes in their lives,” Mason says. “They’re very supportive, just keeping busy with their online homework and communicating virtually with their friends.”

This is just one healthcare hero’s story out of many more.

“Everyone has supported the health commands endeavors throughout the last 46 days and it has been a true blessing to be apart of the team,” Mason says.

Thank you. To each of you.

