Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County active COVID-19 cases equal to closed cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says as of Thursday, May 8, 2020, the county has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 178 cases of COVID-19 and 10 associated deaths in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.

The KCHD says 89 of the cases remain active, and 89 cases have been closed.

