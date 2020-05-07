1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Kentucky update with Gov. Beshear Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give an update on plans for reopening WV
Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County active COVID-19 cases equal to closed cases

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says as of Thursday, May 8, 2020, the county has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 178 cases of COVID-19 and 10 associated deaths in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.

The KCHD says 89 of the cases remain active, and 89 cases have been closed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories