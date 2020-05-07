CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says as of Thursday, May 8, 2020, the county has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 178 cases of COVID-19 and 10 associated deaths in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.
The KCHD says 89 of the cases remain active, and 89 cases have been closed.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cases continue to rise
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear gives daily update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m.
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County active COVID-19 cases equal to closed cases
- Pleas for more Covid-19 help from Congress; more parks to re-open
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give an update on plans for reopening WV
- National Day of Prayer celebrated with drive-in service
- Kanawha County Sheriff searching for missing woman and one-year-old
- Bear activity on the upswing in Kentucky
- Justice Department dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn
- Pregnant woman dies after being hit by Indiana officer’s car