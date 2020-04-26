Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 161

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Sunday there are 161 (100 active, 61 closed) cases of COVID-19 and 4 associated deaths in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.
The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
Disclaimer: This release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Eagle Scout builds beds for dogs at North Myrtle Beach shelter
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: State confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 1,053
- Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear says 11 testing locations will be open this week
- Judge orders Justice’s coal companies to pay fines, fees
- Massachusetts victimized by Zoom bombers, FBI investigating as possible ‘hate crime’
- The unsung heroes: Family of eight gives doctor strength to fight on
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 15,963 cases and 728 deaths
- Muted and vacant, Las Vegas struggles to survive shutdown
- 73-year-old COVID-19 survivor welcomed back home