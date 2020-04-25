UPDATE: Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County confirms 155 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

UPDATE, APRIL 25, 5:20 P.M.: Health department officials have updated Kanawha County’s COVID-19 related deaths to four.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Saturday there are 155 (94 active, 61 closed) cases of COVID-19 and four associated deaths in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.
The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
Disclaimer: This release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.
