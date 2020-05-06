Coronavirus in West Virginia: KCHD gives COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Director Dr. Sherri Young is planning a press conference for 3 p.m. today May 6, 2020, along with leaders from Kanawha County and the City of Charleston.
The conference comes shortly after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced four day care workers in the county tested positive for COVID-19 following voluntary testing. The governor also announced in his press briefing today he is issuing an executive order for mandatory testing at assisted living facilities and for daycare staff across the state.
