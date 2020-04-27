Coronavirus in West Virginia: State health officials approve Mountain Health Network reopening plan

Huntington, WV (WOWK) — Mountain Health Network and its hospitals, Cabell Huntington

Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center have been approved to resume urgent elective medical procedures.

Mountain Health says both hospitals submitted their resumption plans to the West Virginia Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification in accordance with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s Executive Order and received notification of approval Thursday, April 23.

“We are pleased to receive approval from our state leadership so quickly. We truly appreciate

their trust in our plans and I know our team will live up to that trust,” says Michael L. Mullins,

FACHE, president and CEO, MHN. “This approval is an important first step, but it does not

mean we are completely back to normal business. It will take time to resume standard operations

as we proceed with our reopening plans gradually and cautiously to ensure safety for patients and

staff.”

Gov. Justice issued an executive order prohibiting all elective medical procedures March 31, but the implementation of successful public health measures has resulted in revised projections of rates of infection, demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical equipment and supplies, and hospital utilization.

“Our community has done an excellent job following the guidelines established to prevent the

spread of COVID-19,” Mullins says. “These revised projections have paved the way for us to

begin resuming more time-sensitive medical procedures in thoughtful phases that will ensure our

commitment to protect the health and well-being of our patients and staff.”

Both hospital plans satisfied all criteria for approval by OHFLC. To meet those criteria, the plan

had to:

Safely phase in surgeries based on guidelines by the American College of Surgeons

Prioritize scheduling of cases based on needs and urgency

Provide adjustments in response to any change in public health or surge in COVID-19

cases

Assure necessary PPE inventory and supply chain support

Also align with guidelines from Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) and the WV Department of Health and Human Resources

“We will continue to move in lockstep with the Governor’s support and guidance,” says

Mullins. “An interdisciplinary prioritization policy committee has been established to develop a

strategy appropriate to meeting immediate patient needs. Our Mountain Health team continues to do an excellent job during this unprecedented health event. We have stepped up our in-house testing and we have successfully managed our PPE and supplies. And, our data collection and management is extremely comprehensive,” Mullins says.

In coordination with the Governor’s office and OHFLAC, CHH and SMMC can implement their

plans Tuesday, April 28, and cautiously proceed with returning procedures over the month of

May, according to Mountain Health Network.

“We look forward to once again providing these important health services to our patients. This

pandemic has also had a major impact on all of us and so we are anxious to take these next steps.

We are also eager to welcome back our employees who have been furloughed or have had their

hours reduced due to low census during this pandemic,” Mullins says.

