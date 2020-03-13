Coronavirus latest in the tri-state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The total number of people confirmed to have contracted the Coronavirus in the United States continues to climb, jumping to well over 1,000 cases Thursday nationwide.

Of those numbers, 5 have been confirmed in Ohio, 11 have been confirmed in Kentucky, and 0 have yet to be confirmed in West Virginia.

During the day Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered Ohio schools to take extended spring breaks of three weeks beginning Monday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, 1 percent of Ohio is carrying the Coronavirus, which is a total of more than 100,000 people. The Director also issued a ban of mass gatherings of over 100 people in Ohio.

Specifically in our region, the city of Ironton in our region issued a State of Emergency to help mitigate the spread of the virus. This includes a ban on handshaking in the city.

More information on my order to close K-12 schools due to #COVID19 crisis. #COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/1T9npINHJ8 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 12, 2020

In West Virginia, the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center canceled events with more than 250 people to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Governor Justice announced that he has issued a State employee travel ban on both out-of-state and international travel for State business. He also asked all West Virginians to reconsider non-essential out-of-state travel for personal business.

Additionally, Gov. Justice directed all State government offices to avoid holding any large meetings or gatherings.

Gov. Justice recommended that all West Virginians who are at the highest risk of having complications related to COVID – including seniors and those with chronic health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease – avoid large crowds.

The Governor also announced he is asking all nursing homes to restrict visitors with exceptions for end-of-life or serious illness situations.

There’s nothing more important to me than the health and well-being of the people of West Virginia. That’s why today I announced a series of proactive steps we will take as a State to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. #WV #WVGov https://t.co/aIHXncTLK8 — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 12, 2020

In the Bluegrass State, Governor Andy Beshear has recommended the closing of all Bluegrass State schools for the next two weeks beginning Monday.

Gov. Beshear said while children seem to be relatively safe from the virus, they are able to spread it and that his administration is taking the steps necessary to protect all Kentuckians.

News conferences are already planned in West Virginia and Kentucky for Friday morning for the latest measures being taken by government administrations for the Coronavirus.

Two new presumptive positive #COVID19 tests are confirmed in Fayette, Jefferson County. https://t.co/j4cxSumriw pic.twitter.com/gzq3mjPOOX — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 12, 2020

Nationally, nearly all sports tournaments and events have been postponed or canceled, including NBA, MLB, and NHL games, as well as the NCAA men and women’s basketball tournaments.

Local high school basketball tournaments have also been canceled, and many tourist hot-spots, including Walt Disney World, have also been closed as the confirmed reported cases of Coronavirus continue to increase in the United States.