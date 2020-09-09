Coronavirus won’t stop Charleston’s city-wide cleanup

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program for a city-wide clean up on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin says local businesses, organizations and members of the community are invited to help clean neighborhoods throughout Charleston.

City officials say the clean up will have two shifts: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bags and litter-grabbers for the clean up will be provided and available for pick up at the Kanawha City Community Center, North Charleston Community Center, Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, and Piggly Wiggly on Bigley Avenue.

Snacks, water, hand sanitizer and masks will also be available at each participating community center.

Anyone wanting more information, or to register large groups, can email Jane Bostic at jane.bostic@cityofcharleston.org.

