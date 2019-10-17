Coroner’s report released in Scioto County baby found in well

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Montgomery County Coroner released the results on Tuesday, October 17, 2019, for the autopsy of Dylan Groves, the two-month-old infant found 30-feet down a well in Scioto County, Ohio. The autopsy found the baby had multiple fractures and evidence that bones had been broken prior to his death.

It says drugs were found in the child’s liver including methamphetamine. And the infant was found wrapped in two duct-taped plastic bags and placed in two milk crates which were secured with chains, zip ties, and metal wires.

The infant’s parents, Jessica and Daniel Groves, have been charged with the death. Both have plead not guilty to the charges.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

