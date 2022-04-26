UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A former corrections officer accused of murder was found not guilty on Monday evening.

Judge Howard Harcha’s office says that Billy Thompson was found not guilty on all charges at around 8:45 p.m.

UPDATE (3:58 p.m. on Monday, April 25): A jury will now deliberate the fate of a former Scioto County corrections officer.

Judge Howard Harcha’s office says that at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, both sides had rested their cases, and now a jury will decide the fate of Billy Thompson.

UPDATE (9:23 a.m. on Thursday, April 21): Judge Howard Harcha’s office says that the murder trial of former corrections officer Billy Thompson is in recess until Monday, April 25 at 9:00 a.m.

They say that a witness was not available until then.

The State is still presenting its case.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The trial continues for a former corrections officer charged with murdering an inmate. Judge Howard Harcha says court has recessed for the day and will reconvene at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, inmate Kevin Bailey died June 1, 2020 after a struggle in the Scioto County Jail while corrections officers were moving him into the facility on May 25, 2020. He was 56-years-old.

The state is arguing that the corrections officer Billy Thompson allegedly slammed Bailey to the ground, According to the state, Bailey allegedly died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso.

Today, the victim’s sister took the stand along with other corrections officers.

The charges against Thompson include murder, voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide. If convicted, he faces 15 years to life in prison.