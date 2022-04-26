SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – As a corrections officer, Billy Thompson worked with people who were behind bars. Monday night he learned he no longer faces the possibility of life behind them.

“I heard a gigantic sigh of relief on the first not guilty and an even bigger sigh of relief on the second not guilty,” said defense attorney, Stew Mathew.

Stew Mathew has represented Thompson for the past two years.

In May of 2020, Thompson was moving an inmate in the Scioto County Detention Center. The inmate, a 56-year-old named Kevin Bailey, died. The prosecutor said blunt force trauma during the move is the reason Bailey died a few days after the incident. The jury disagreed.

“Last night, I think when that verdict came in there were probably 30 or 40 members of his family in the courtroom and everybody was overjoyed with the result,” said Mathew.

A verdict not as easy for Bailey’s family. His sister took the stand during the trial.

“For everyone involved in the case this was extremely stressful,” said Mathews. “For everybody including Kevin Baileys family, including everyone I assume at the sheriffs office, especially at the jail.

Sheriff Thoroughman said they are currently upgrading and adding more cameras in the detention center to avoid any other issues moving forward.

Following the verdict, moving forward is what Stew Mathews says his client now intends to do.

