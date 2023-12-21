KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Commuters are expressing their concerns after a string of fatal accidents along Corridor G on Wednesday.

Drivers who commute on Route 119 say speeding and inattentiveness are all too common on the road, which inevitably leads to accidents. Some went as far to call Corridor G a “free-for-all” and a “raceway.”

One of those men is a man named Andrew Marocco, who drives on 119 every day to go to work. He says it can be terrifying how fast other drivers go on the road.

“If you’re going with the flow of traffic, which is usually above the speed limit regardless, some people pass you like you’re standing still,” Marocco said. “People are flying by you, cutting people off, no regard for anyone else but themselves…Accidents will happen anywhere at anytime, and you have to be aware of everything around you at any moment.”

Joey Clay lives in Danville and makes the commute to South Charleston every day on 119. He says he drove past the final of the four accidents on Wednesday night, and that it is always something he’s afraid could happen to him.

“It’s like a race track. Like a NASCAR track driving from Madison to here every day,” Clay said. “I probably see a lot of people driving over 100 miles an hour every day.”

The Department of Highways did not respond to a request for more information by 13 News.