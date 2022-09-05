CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Valley Corvette Club was at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex in Charleston today, Monday, Sept. 5, to help celebrate Labor Day.

The club brought a fleet of fancy sports cars for people to check out and even learn a thing or two about corvettes.

One member of the Kanawha Valley Corvette Club said that corvettes are getting better and better as the years go on.

“This is my fifth one. Each has gotten better and better and this one, by far is one of the most high-tech corvettes I’ve ever had,” said Joe Willard of the Kanawha Valley Corvette Club said about his ride.

“The first half of 2022, there were 6,000 more corvettes sold than cameros, and most of the dealers had a waiting list for six months – even a year waiting – to get a corvette,” said Jack Jarvis, president of the Kanawha Valley Corvette Club.

The club’s next event will be at the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop Cruise in on Oct. 5.