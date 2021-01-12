Cottageville Volunteer Fire Department suspends operations

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
FIRE WITH FIRETRUCK_1516371659339.png.jpg

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Effective immediately, the Cottageville Volunteer Fire Department has suspended operations.

The Cottageville VFD officials say the closure is to address equipment-related issues discovered during an evaluation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

At this time, Jackson County 911 has arranged for fire protection coverage in the Cottageville area by coordinating with other departments in surrounding areas.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS