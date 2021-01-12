Cottageville Volunteer Fire Department suspends operations

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Effective immediately, the Cottageville Volunteer Fire Department has suspended operations.
The Cottageville VFD officials say the closure is to address equipment-related issues discovered during an evaluation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
At this time, Jackson County 911 has arranged for fire protection coverage in the Cottageville area by coordinating with other departments in surrounding areas.
