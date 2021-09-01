Could Kanawha County’s rising COVID-19 numbers, hospitalizations lead to city-wide mask mandate?

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In an emergency press briefing Wednesday morning, Kanawha county leaders stressed the importance of vaccines as cases continue to rise.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making the total number of cases for the county 18,149.

City of Charleston Mayor, Amy Goodwin said right now, ICU beds are filling up and children are being admitted into the hospital at an alarming rate.

“If nobody’s looking at the numbers, let’s look at the people,” said Mayor Goodwin. “Let’s look at the stories of folks, their not making this up. Doctors, nurses and nursing assistants are spending night after night and not going home to take care of our families.”

Mayor Goodwin is encouraging people to get vaccinated, not only to protect themselves. but also their community.

“There are people struggling to breathe, our ICU beds are filling up,” said Mayor Goodwin. “Our children are being admitted to the hospitals at alarming rates. That should be enough for folks to say I’m in.”

When asked about a city-wide mask mandate Goodwin said it’s not completely off of the table. In the meantime, the health department is providing multiple vaccine clinics across the city.

