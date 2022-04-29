CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For millions of Americans, some student loan relief could be on the way. President Biden is considering forgiving some student loan debt.

Americans have racked up a whopping 1.6 trillion dollars in student loan debt.

“Anywhere from about say a minimum would be $40,000,” Eddie Sweeney, student at West Virginia State University said.

President Biden’s Democratic party is asking him to forgive $50,000 per borrower. The president said it won’t be that much but may consider $10,000 per borrower. Students say that’s better than nothing.

“Honestly, it would be amazing. I think that the most deciding factor for my education is finances. So, the opportunity to have $10,000 taken off of that would open so many opportunities for me,” Tatyana Tolliver-Hughes, student at West Virginia State University.

According to 2021 data from the Department of Education, about 223,000 West Virginians have federal student loans. More than 33% of those borrowers owe under $10,000 in loans and 75% owe less than $40,000.

Parents like Clinton Arnold say it’s about time for something to be done.

“If you don’t pay the bill, it affects your credit, so if it affects your credit then you’re a student that’s just graduating from college and it effects your debt to equity, it can affect your credit score if you don’t,” Arnold said.

Parents and students say it’ll be nice to have some extra money in their pockets to use for other expenses.

“Feels great. Mostly like a leg in the door and it won’t be too bad. It will definitely benefit me long-term,” Sweeney said.

President Biden is worried canceling student loan debt could lead to inflation. He’s set to make his decision in a few weeks.