(Photo courtesy of the City of Huntington)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a vacancy on Huntington City Council after former Councilman Dale Anderson resigned amid theft allegations.

Officials with the City of Huntington, West Virginia, said the former councilman’s resignation was effective Friday.

Anderson, a Republican, was elected to the seat in 2020 to represent an area that includes the Guyandotte community.

Billy Raye, President of the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association (GNA), spoke in a Huntington City Council Meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. In that meeting, Raye alleged Anderson participated in theft involving grant money for various Guyandotte community projects.

In a City Council meeting on Friday, Nov. 18, members voted to authorize a chair to file a complaint with the West Virginia Ethics Commission for expenditures allegedly allocated to former Councilman Anderson.

(Photo courtesy of the City of Huntington)

City Council officials said since Anderson’s resignation makes him a private citizen, the council cannot officiate an investigation. However, in the Nov. 18 meeting, the Council’s leaders said the matter has been turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

The city clerk is now taking applications to temporarily fill Anderson’s seat from Monday, Nov. 21 to Tuesday, Dec. 6. On the City of Huntington’s job listings, District 9’s position is listed as “Vacant.”

(Photo courtesy of the City of Huntington)

Interested individuals can pick up an application in the Huntington City Clerk’s Office, located in Room 16 of City Hall, at 800 5th Ave.

Job applicants must: